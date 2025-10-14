Rubina Khalid condemns attack on polio team in Swat’s Matta area

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday strongly condemned the cowardly attack on a polio vaccination team in the Matta area of Swat, terming it a deplorable and inhumane act.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that targeting health workers who are tirelessly striving to eradicate polio is not only an assault on humanity but also poses a serious threat to global health. She emphasized that these workers risk their lives to ensure the well-being and safety of society.

“We salute their courage and dedication,” she stated, adding that such heinous acts of violence can have grave consequences.

The BISP Chairperson stressed that the protection of health workers must be ensured at all costs and that those responsible for the attack must be held accountable for their actions.

Senator Khalid reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to eradicating polio, saying, “Despite these challenges, we will not step back from our mission to achieve a polio-free world.”