Rubina Khalid briefs Faryal Talpur on BISP reforms, women empowerment initiatives

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, called on senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Central President of the PPP Women’s Wing, Ms. Faryal Talpur on Thursday to apprise her of the latest reforms and initiatives being undertaken by the programme.

During the meeting, Senator Rubina Khalid gave a detailed briefing on BISP’s recently launched initiatives, including the “Benazir Hunarmand Program,” inaugurated at Aiwan-e-Sadr under the chairmanship of the President Asif Ali Zardari.

She described the program as a milestone step towards empowering underprivileged women and uplifting vulnerable families through skill development.

The BISP Chairperson also shared key observations from her recent visit to Sindh, where she reviewed the implementation of major welfare schemes such as Benazir Kafalat, Taleemi Wazaif, the Nashonuma program, and the transparent delivery of financial assistance to deserving women with dignity and respect.

Ms. Faryal Talpur appreciated the efforts of Senator Rubina Khalid and acknowledged the critical role BISP continues to play in addressing the socio-economic needs of women and marginalized communities across the country.