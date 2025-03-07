Rubina Khalid assures resolution of employees’ issues

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid on Thursday met with the Presidents of All Pakistan BISP Employees Welfare Association, Sardar Shiraz, and BISP Officers Association, Sardar Azmat, along with their delegation to discuss employees’ issues.

During the meeting, special prayers were offered for the late BISP employees – Raja Idrees (Driver, Headquarters), Fida Baig, Kazim Raza, and Muhammad Naeem (Consultant).

The Chairperson expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured that the BISP family stands with them in their time of grief.

A detailed discussion was held regarding various problems faced by the employees.

Senator Rubina Khalid took immediate notice of the concerns and issued directives for their swift resolution. She assured the delegation that all employees’ issues would be personally monitored and resolved on a priority basis.

The employees’ representatives expressed gratitude to the Chairperson for her prompt response and commitment to addressing their grievances.