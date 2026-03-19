Rs103m spent on internet connectivity for 1,078 schools in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): An amount of Rs103 million has been spent on providing internet connectivity to 1,078 public schools in Punjab under the ongoing education reforms aimed at strengthening the digital learning infrastructure.

According to official documents available with Wealth Pakistan, internet billing worth Rs103.488 million was allocated to ensure internet connectivity in these schools, enabling students and teachers to access online educational resources and digital learning platforms. The target has been successfully achieved.

This initiative is part of broader reforms introduced under the ASPIRE program (2022–23 to 2024–25), which focuses on improving school infrastructure, introducing modern technology, and strengthening digital education across public schools.

The provision of internet services is expected to play a key role in supporting online teaching, teacher training programs and access to digital content, particularly after the growing reliance on technology in the education sector.

The document shows that the ASPIRE programme carries a total allocation of Rs6,539.759 million, with overall progress reaching 67% completion.

Among the major components, construction of 2,401 classrooms accounts for the largest share, with an allocation of Rs5,232 million, while provision of furniture for these classrooms, costing Rs569 million, has been partially achieved.

The programme also includes rehabilitation of toilets in 3,258 girls’ schools. In addition, digital infrastructure efforts cover the establishment of 138 new IT laboratories and revamping of 1,078 existing labs, along with installation of smart LED systems in 923 schools.

The initiative has also provided online training to 32,000 teachers to support digital and distance learning.