Rs 980m minerals resource centre planned at PCSIR Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):The Ministry of Science and Technology has proposed the establishment of an around Rs980 million state-of-the-art minerals resource centre in Peshawar to enhance value addition and promote exports in the mineral sector.

The project is titled “Establishment of Minerals Resource Centre, Analytical Laboratory and Minerals Detection Facility at PCSIR Labs, Peshawar for Product Design, Development and Value Addition to Enhance Export”.

According to official documents available with Wealth Pakistan, the project carries an estimated total cost of Rs979.621 million, with an allocation of Rs150 million proposed for the upcoming financial year. The scheme was approved by the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) on February 18, 2025.

The project aims to establish advanced mineral processing and extraction facilities at PCSIR Laboratories Peshawar to strengthen Pakistan’s capacity for mineral value addition and industrial utilization.

A key objective is the installation of a state-of-the-art ore beneficiation pilot plant and electrolytic refining systems to support the industrial sector in processing and upgrading mineral resources.

The initiative also seeks to develop modern extraction and beneficiation methods, along with advanced testing and analytical techniques for the production and characterization of rare earth metals and other strategic minerals.

Another important component of the project is the establishment of a geological survey system to facilitate the identification of ores, mines, and mineral deposits, as well as the mapping of areas with high potential for undiscovered mineral resources.

In addition, the centre will provide technical and analytical services to both public and private sector organizations to support exploration, mineral evaluation, and resource development activities.

Through research, innovation, and commercialization support, the project intends to strengthen Pakistan’s mineral sector by improving technological capabilities, promoting scientific exploration, and enabling industries to produce higher-value mineral-based products for domestic use and export markets.