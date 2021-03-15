Rs 98,007.296 million released for NHA projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): The federal government has released Rs 98,007.296million for National Highway Authority (NHA) road infrastructure projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-2021.

Out of the released Rs 98,007.296 million amount, Rs 83,659.884 million were local component whereas Rs 14,347.412million as foreign assistance, an official source told APP on Monday.

It is worth a mention that a total of Rs 118,674.855 million had been allocated in the PSDP-2020-2021 of the present budget out of which Rs 88,954.855 million were allocated for ongoing schemes whereas Rs 29720.000 million were earmarked for new schemes of the NHA.