Rs. 7 bln to be spent on development schemes in Murree:CM

LAHORE, Apr 23 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government was working to develop the best facilities for the visitors in Murree and adjoining areas as Rs. 7.80 billion will be spent on various development schemes to provide better facilities.

He said Murree enjoyed the position of prime tourist spot in the country, while Kahuta and Kotli Sattian attracted sightseers because of their serene beauty.Murree and Kotli Sattian was developed as a tourist hub to boost tourism and this will create more job opportunities for the locals.

While addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Kohsar University and other development projects at Murree on Friday, the CM said promotion of tourism was an important agenda of PTI government.

The foundation stone of Kohsar University and attached study center has been laid where tourism and hotel career development management classes will be started, he said.

Along with it, the up-gradation of boys and girls colleges of Kahuta, Kotli Sattian and Kalar Syedan has been laid and Municipal Committee Murree has been given the status of a municipal corporation, he added.

The CM said that additional deputy commissioner and SP were being posted to improve administrative affairs. New building by-laws were also being implemented and a ban on new constructions has been lifted, he stated.

The CM affirmed the emergency of THQ hospital Kahuta will be upgraded along with the up-gradation of Samli Sanatorium. A dialysis unit and trauma centre will also be established, he continued.

A parking plaza was being constructed in Jhika Gali in public-private partnership mode to save visitors from parking difficulties. Meanwhile, he said projects like tourist highways and provision and drainage of water will also be started to resolve such issues.

The CM added the government was giving attention to the provision of facilities in Murree’s peripheral areas to develop them as tourist spots. Under this policy, a new tourist-spot new Dhar java water supply project will be developed along with a link road from Dhanoi to Narrar (Punj Peer Mountains) to improve the movement of traffic.

Similarly, separate tourist highways will also be constructed including Lower Topa Murree and Bostanabad Road, he added. Work was being done to actualise the proposal of a new entry and exit route for easing the flow of traffic in the tourist area as entry and exit points of Murree were insufficient to accommodate the flow of traffic, he stated.

In the coming days, more development projects will also be announced for Rawalpindi, Murree and other areas of the province as a separate district development package was being chalked out for every district, the CM added. In addition to it, work was in progress to build universities in districts and the mission of serving the masses will be continued under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, concluded the CM.