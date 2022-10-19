Rs. 66.17 billion disbursed among flood-hit families: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Special Safety Shazia Marri on Wednesday revealed that the flood cash relief assistance has been disbursed among 2,646,000 families so far.

A total of Rs.66.17 billion rupees has been distributed to the affected families across the country through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), the minister said in a statement.

On Wednesday, 5,000 families were given assistance of Rs 25,000 under the Prime Minister’s Flood Cash Relief Assistance.

She said that transparency is being ensured in the disbursement of funds under the BISP.