Rs 55,205 million released for NHA projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): The federal government has released Rs 55,205 million for National Highway Authority (NHA) projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-2021.

Out of the released Rs 55,205 million amount, Rs 52,287.428 million were local component whereas Rs 2,917.606 million as foreign assistance, an official source told APP on Tuesday.

It is worth a mention that a total of Rs 118,674.855 million had been allocated in the PSDP-2020-2021 of the present budget out of which Rs 88,954.855 million were allocated for ongoing schemes whereas Rs 29720.000 million were earmarked for new schemes of the NHA.