ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan was told on Thursday that the investment of Rs. 353.43 billion in construction projects in Punjab would generate economic activities worth Rs. 1767.15 billion and create 315,678 jobs in the province.

He was presiding over a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development here wherein he was briefed about the promotion of construction activities in the country and the fast pace process of approvals by the provincial governments.

Chief Secretary of Punjab told the Prime Minister that the applications for construction projects over 87.03 million square feet in the province had so far been received including Lahore (38%), Metropolitan Corporation (22%), Rawalpindi (18%), Faisalabad (11%), and Multan (10%).

It was told that with the approval of construction projects over an area of 41.07 million square feet so far, work on the approved projects in all districts of Punjab were going on.

The Punjab chief secretary further told the meeting that 11,349 out of 17,692 applications received at the portal regarding construction had been approved.