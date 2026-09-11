Rs 26 mln dacoity from foreigner: Two suspects behind bars within 36 hours

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested two suspects in less than 36 hours for allegedly robbing a foreign national at gunpoint and recovered the entire Rs26 million snatched amount from their possession.

An official told APP on Thursday that Industrial Area Police registered a case immediately after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation and operation to trace the suspects.

He said special police teams were constituted under the supervision of SP Industrial Area Zone Dr Ayaz Hussain to track down those involved in the armed robbery.

Using modern technical resources, the police teams traced and arrested the two suspects, identified as Aqib and Talat, in less than 36 hours.

The official said police recovered Rs26 million allegedly snatched from the foreign national, besides a motorcycle and a weapon with ammunition used in the crime.

SP Ayaz said the arrested suspects were previously involved in robbery and street robbery cases registered in Attock district.

He said elements involved in crimes against foreign nationals would be brought to justice in accordance with the law.

Protection of the lives and property of citizens and foreign nationals is the top priority of Islamabad Police, the SP said, adding that all available resources were being utilised to prevent crime and protect the public.

Meanwhile, SSP Qazi Ali Raza commended SP Industrial Area Zone, the Station House Officer (SHO) and investigation officers for the swift and effective action.