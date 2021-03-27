ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):The contingent of Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) arrived at an operational airbase of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Saturday to participate in a two-week long multinational air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-1”.

PAF, RSAF and United States Air Force (USAF) will be participating in the exercise, while Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan air forces are invited as observers, said a PAF media release.

The exercise is aimed at sharing experiences and enhancing inter-operability among participating air forces through conduct of near-realistic and role oriented training.