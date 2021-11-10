Route of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan ‘rail link’ to be confirmed in 30 days: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Wednesday expressed the confidence that the route of ‘rail link’ between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan would be confirmed within next 30 days.

“The Uzbek president is himself leading the project and his three ministers have already visited Pakistan, besides holding a number of meetings via video-link. The work is progressing at a fast pace,” he informed the Senate during question-hour session.

He said Uzbekistan had completed the railway track till Mazar-i-Sharif that would now be connected with Torkham, for which a survey had almost been done. “World Bank has also given them [Uzbekistan] a signal to provide $ 4.5 billion for the purpose.”

Highlighting importance of the project, Swati said the rail link was like a ‘jugular vein’ for Pakistan as it would connect the Central Asian States and move the wheels of economy at the faster pace. “Its technical and financial feasibility is in final phase.“

Responding to another question, the minister said revival of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) was being carried out, expressing the confidence that the Frontier Works Organization would start groundwork in one-month period.