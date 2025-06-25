Romina Khurshid Alam Urges Global South to Embrace Digital-Green Development

RAWALPINDI, Jun 25 (APP): Romina Khurshid Alam, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change, has called on countries of the Global South to adopt a development model that harmonizes digital transformation with environmental sustainability.

Speaking virtually at the seminar *”Digital-Green Synergy: A New Vision for the Global South by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB),”* held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Alam emphasized the need for integrated, future-proof strategies to achieve equitable and sustainable growth.

Applauding AIIB on its 10th anniversary, she said the institution has become “a symbol of trust, progress, and performance,” and urged greater collaboration between developing countries and international institutions like AIIB. She also praised China’s **Global Development Initiative**, calling it a transformative framework and an inspiration for countries like Pakistan aiming to replicate its success in green development.

The seminar was jointly organized by the China Media Group and the Asian Institute of Eco-Civilization Research and Development (AIERD), and brought together a diverse group of policymakers, climate experts, diplomats, academics, and business leaders.

Prominent among the speakers was **Shakeel Ahmad Ramay**, CEO of AIERD, who delivered the keynote address. He described the digital-green synergy as “a new global pathway for equitable development,” and stressed the urgency of integrating ecological responsibility into digital progress. “This is not just a vision—it is a necessity for the Global South,” he said.

**Usman Shaukat**, President of RCCI, emphasized that the private sector must go beyond profit-making and take responsibility for promoting environmental stewardship. “Chambers and trade bodies should lead with both economic and ecological foresight,” he noted.

**Maj. Gen. (R) Raza Muhammad**, a seasoned diplomat, connected sustainable development finance with global peace, stating that environmental diplomacy now forms a critical part of geopolitical strategy.

**Bilal Janjua**, Vice President of the Pakistan-China Commerce Alliance International, underscored the role of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles in driving a private-sector-led digital-green revolution.

Former RCCI President **Sohail Altaf** praised China’s long-term development approach, calling for visionary leadership that prioritizes intergenerational wellbeing over short-term gains.

Adding to the discourse, **Hassan Daud Butt**, former Director of CPEC, highlighted the importance of aligning policy, research, and implementation. He credited China’s four-decade reform experience as the foundation of AIIB’s inclusive development ethos.

The seminar concluded with consensus among participants that digital innovation and green development are not mutually exclusive but mutually reinforcing. Speakers agreed that the Global South must champion policies that simultaneously advance technological progress, environmental sustainability, and social equity.