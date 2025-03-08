Romina calls for gender equality to achieve sustainable, green future on International Women’s Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP): Coordinator to PM for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized the crucial link between gender equality and environmental sustainability, noting that empowering women is essential for a sustainable future.

She highlighted women’s significant role in driving environmental change, underscoring their importance in achieving green solutions and fostering a more sustainable world.

In her message, Romina Alam stated that as we observe International Women’s Day today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements, resilience, and determination of women worldwide. This day serves as a reminder of the crucial role women play in shaping the future of societies and economies, particularly as we tackle the global challenge of climate change.

“I am proud to reflect on the vital contributions women make in the fight against climate change, both in Pakistan and across the globe,” said PM’s aide Romina Alam.

International Women’s Day, observed every year on March 8, celebrates the accomplishments of women and advocates for women’s rights. The theme for this year’s observance is “Accelerate Action,” which urges swift progress in achieving gender equality. It highlights the importance of strategies and tools that support women’s advancement in education, employment, and leadership.

She explained that climate change is one of the most urgent issues confronting humanity. While climate change affects all people, its impacts are disproportionately felt by women, especially those in vulnerable communities.

From the severe consequences of extreme weather events like floods, droughts, and heatwaves to the challenges of food security and clean water access, women are on the frontlines of climate change’s devastating effects.

However, it is these very women who are also leading the charge in finding solutions, advocating for policy changes, and transforming their communities into more resilient and sustainable places.

“I am proud to be part of a government that acknowledges the role of women in climate action and is committed to empowering them to drive change. Women’s leadership in climate resilience and sustainable development is vital for achieving our climate goals. From grassroots activists to policy leaders, women are increasingly taking charge in the pursuit of climate justice,” she added.

Romina Alam highlighted that in Pakistan, women are already playing an essential role in climate adaptation and mitigation.

They are managing resources at the community level, advocating for policies that address their unique needs, and developing innovative solutions to environmental challenges.

For instance, rural women are at the forefront of water conservation efforts, educating their communities on efficient water management practices, and creating alternative livelihoods that are both environmentally sustainable and economically empowering.

“In the face of extreme weather conditions, it is often women who provide critical care for families, ensuring the safety and well-being of children, elderly members, and others in their households,” she noted.

Romina Alam stressed the importance of continuously acknowledging and amplifying the voices of women in climate discussions.

Women’s experiences and expertise must be integrated into all stages of climate policy development, from planning to implementation.

She emphasized that the Government of Pakistan is committed to ensuring women’s perspectives are included in decision-making processes, having introduced policies that specifically address the gendered aspects of climate change and work toward creating equal opportunities for women in the climate sector.

At the national level, Romina Alam stated, the government is focused on incorporating gender-responsive approaches into climate change strategies and programs. This includes prioritizing women’s participation in climate governance and enhancing access to climate finance and resources for women-led initiatives.

Through programs like the Women’s Empowerment in Climate Change Adaptation Program, Pakistan is equipping women with the tools, skills, and resources they need to take charge of climate action in their communities.

“Moreover, the Ministry of Climate Change works closely with international organizations and local partners to ensure that women are at the forefront of climate resilience and sustainability efforts. Women’s contributions to climate change adaptation and mitigation extend beyond their communities to the global stage,” she added.

Romina Alam acknowledged that worldwide, women are emerging as leaders in the fight for a sustainable future. Whether through the efforts of Indigenous women protecting forests or young activists demanding climate justice, women are leading the charge for global climate action. Their voices and leadership are essential in shaping a future that is just, equitable, and sustainable for all.

As the climate crisis continues, Romina Alam stressed the need to not only recognize the valuable contributions of women but also actively eliminate the barriers preventing their full participation in climate action. This includes addressing challenges such as access to education, healthcare, and economic resources, as well as ensuring women’s safety from violence and discrimination. Gender equality is integral to climate justice, and achieving one cannot be done without the other.

On this International Women’s Day, Romina Alam called for a renewed commitment to gender equality in climate action. She urged that women be given the tools and support they need to lead the way in building a sustainable, resilient, and equitable world. In Pakistan and across the globe, the future of our planet depends on the leadership, innovation, and determination of women. Together, we can create a future where women are not just survivors of climate change but leaders of the climate movement.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude and admiration to the women of Pakistan and the world for their unwavering commitment to climate action. Your strength, resilience, and leadership form the foundation of a brighter, more sustainable future. On this International Women’s Day, we celebrate you, and we stand with you in our shared mission to address the climate crisis,” adding Romina Alam stated empowering women in the Global South specially, through education, access to resources, and leadership roles, can enhance both mitigation and adaptation efforts, fostering stronger, more resilient communities”.