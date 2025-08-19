Romina Alam calls for global solidarity on climate, health challenges

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam on Tuesday emphasized the urgent, interconnected challenges posed by climate change, public health and sustainable development, calling for enhanced global cooperation to address these pressing issues.

Speaking to Global Health interns from the University of Milan who called on her and participating in the Islamabad Residency Program 2025, Romina Alam praised their curiosity and dedication. She described their commitment as essential for fostering international collaboration in the fight against climate and health crises.

“The passion and commitment I witnessed today from these young researchers embody the spirit of global solidarity we urgently require in the face of climate and development challenges,” Alam said, highlighting the significance of cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural cooperation.

The Islamabad Residency Program 2025 offers a critical platform for knowledge exchange, allowing international students to engage directly with Pakistan’s policymakers, researchers, and civil society actors. Through this interaction, young professionals gain insight into unique climate vulnerabilities while identifying lessons applicable worldwide.

Alam underlined Pakistan’s acute exposure to climate-induced disasters—including catastrophic floods, extreme heatwaves, and prolonged droughts—that intensify public health risks and strain development efforts.

She outlined the government’s proactive response under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, focusing on nature-based solutions, renewable energy promotion, and adaptive resilience measures.

She expressed Pakistan’s openness to international research partnerships that strengthen resilience-building initiatives and support evidence-based policymaking, reinforcing the country’s commitment to global climate frameworks such as the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals.

Romina Alam stressed that adaptation and resilience strategies must prioritize local communities, ensuring that climate action delivers tangible benefits on the ground.

The visiting interns also conducted an in-depth interview with Alam for the University of Milan’s official academic journal, highlighting Pakistan’s climate priorities and the pivotal role of global partnerships in addressing intertwined environmental and health emergencies.

The engagement concluded on a hopeful note, with both sides committing to deepen collaboration in research, policy development, and capacity-building.

Alam conveyed her best wishes to the interns, expressing confidence that their experiences in Pakistan will inspire them as advocates for global climate action and sustainable development.