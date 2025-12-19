Romanian embassy hosts Christmas concert to conclude cultural days in Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):The Embassy of Romania hosted a special Christmas concert on Friday, marking the conclusion of the Romanian Cultural Days in Pakistan.

The event, held at Saint Thomas Church in Islamabad, brought together culture, music, and community in a festive atmosphere, said a press release.

Renowned Romanian soprano Georgiana Costea-Gluga and pianist Sheeza Maqsood treated the audience to an enchanting evening of carols and seasonal music, featuring traditional Romanian and international Christmas classics.

The concert was attended by members of the diplomatic community, the Romanian community, friends of Romania, and music lovers, highlighting the unifying power of culture and music.

The event served as a meaningful celebration of cultural dialogue and friendship, leaving audiences with lasting memories of a special evening dedicated to harmony, tradition, and goodwill.