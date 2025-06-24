Romanian embassy celebrates International Day of Romanian Blouse in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): The Embassy of Romania organized on Tuesday the first-ever celebration of the International Day of the Romanian Blouse in Pakistan.

The event brought together members of the Romanian community, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and distinguished Pakistani guests to appreciate the timeless beauty of the Romanian traditional blouse, known as the ie.

The celebration featured an exhibition of authentic Romanian blouses, traditional music, and culinary delights. Guests were invited to wear traditional blouses and garments from various cultures, highlighting the universal power of folk art to connect people beyond borders.

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador Dan Stoenescu emphasized the significance of the Romanian blouse as a cultural treasure and a symbol of national identity. He noted that sharing this tradition in Islamabad celebrates both Romanian identity and friendship with the people of Pakistan and the international community.

The International Day of the Romanian Blouse is marked each year on the 24th of June, coinciding with the Romanian folk celebration of Sânziene.

The Embassy’s event in Islamabad adds Pakistan to the growing list of countries where the Romanian ie is honored, strengthening cultural ties and mutual understanding between Romania and its partners worldwide.