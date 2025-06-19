Romanian ambassador explores media cooperation with Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Romania Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Dan Stoenescu paid a courtesy visit to the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), and met with Director General of PBC, Saeed Ahmed Shaikh.

The discussions focused on enhancing cultural and media cooperation between Romania and Pakistan.

Ambassador Stoenescu emphasized the vital role public broadcasting plays in fostering mutual understanding between nations.

He expressed Romania’s interest in strengthening cultural and media ties with Pakistan, highlighting the untapped potential for collaboration between Radio Romania and Radio Pakistan.

The two sides explored the possibility of establishing a formal cooperation framework, including content exchange, technical collaboration in digital broadcasting, and joint initiatives to support Pakistani citizens working abroad.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen collaboration and explore concrete steps toward formalizing media ties between Romania and Pakistan.