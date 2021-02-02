‘Role of youth vital in exposing Indian brutalities against Kashmiri people’: Mushaal Mullick

LAHORE, Feb 02 (APP): Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick said the youth will have to play a formative role in exposing decades-long Indian brutalities against hapless Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a seminar ‘We Are United’ at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here on Tuesday, Mushaal urged the youth to use social media platforms to keep the world abreast of the gross human rights violations and state terrorism perpetrated by the Indian government.

The seminar was conducted by Department of Mass Communication of LCWU in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed globally on February 5 (Friday).

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said Kahsmiri women and men are victims of barbarism by the Indian forces for the last 73 years, adding the Indian government imposed a lockdown for the last 550 days in the IIOJK.

She also urged the world organizations, the intelligentsia, the human rights bodies to highlight the plight and sufferings of the Kashmiri people whose only sin is their rightful demand for the “right to self-determination”.

About the efforts of Pakistan government to sensitize the world, wife of the Hurriyat leader said, “Government of Pakistan is advocating demand of the Kashmiri people in a very strong manner”.

“However, in the aftermath of Indian government’s August 5 decisions there is need to formulate a Kashmir policy on war-footing to win support of international governments and the Muslim Ummah”, she said.

Reminding the UN of its statutes, she said she is a firm believer in the UN laws on the rights of Children and Women in Conflict Zones, adding that she decided to become a voice of the voiceless after she and her daughter were humiliated in India during her visit to jailed Yasin Malik in 2014.

Mushaal said the “paradise-like valley” is now the abode of bereaved mothers, young widows, orphans and oppressed children, and all those grief-stricken people looks towards the champions of human rights to save them from the barbaric rule imposed on them,

adding the kashmiri people in IIOJK want their right to self-determination as was enshrined in the statutes of the UN.

“The youth must campaign every day for the freedom of Kashmir and the social media tools are vital weapons to arouse the world conscience”, Mushaal reminded.

Chairperson Department of Mass Communication LCWU Prof. Dr. Anjum Zia, Human Rights activist Prof. Zafar Iqbal, and Kashmir Commission of Pakistan Rai Muhammad Nawaz Kharal, also spoke on the occasion. Faculty members and large number of students attended the seminar