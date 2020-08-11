Role of youth pivotal in making Naya Pakistan: CM

LAHORE, Aug 11 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the role of youth was pivotal in making Naya Pakistan as the present government was committed to empower them.

In his message on World Youth day, the Chief Minister said that a major portion of the country’s population consisted of youth and the government was determined to utilize it in right direction.

He expressed satisfaction that the Tiger Force was engaged in public service, adding that investment in youth was the priority of the government as it had a tremendous potential.

Pakistani youth had brought laurels home and the nation has attached many expectations to the youth.

The objectives of the Naya Pakistan would be achieved by providing resources and opportunities for the empowerment of the youth, the CM added.