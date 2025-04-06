Robust security measures to be ensured during PSL, says IG Rizvi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the security plan for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was attended by SSP CTD Hamza Humayun, CTO Islamabad Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, the Director of Safe City, and other senior officers.

He said the meeting discussed in detail a foolproof security plan for the PSL matches. IGP Rizvi directed all officers to ensure strict security arrangements at sports venues, players’ residences, and along their transportation routes.

He said all buildings and routes should be continuously monitored through Safe City cameras and that the Counter Terrorism Force should remain on alert to respond to any untoward situation immediately.

IG Rizvi also instructed the CTO Islamabad to ensure effective traffic management, including the creation of alternative routes and parking arrangements, so that citizens do not face difficulties during the movement of players and matches.

IG Rizvi reiterated that Islamabad Police would utilize all available resources to ensure the security of both foreign and domestic players and maintain law and order across the city. He added that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains among the top priorities of Islamabad Police.