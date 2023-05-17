Road to Makkah program to be extended to Lahore and Karachi airports next year; Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP):Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that Road to Makkah program would be extended to Lahore and Karachi airports next year which would streamline the entire immigration process of pilgrims, ensuring that all necessary requirements were fulfilled at these airports.

Addressing a ceremony held in honor of Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister, Dr. Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood and his delegation, the minister said that 26,000 pilgrims were availing a hassle-free immigration process at Islamabad airport under this program. He said, the Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister has promised to extend it for 40,000 pilgrims.

The minister said that he along with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mehmood, have requested to start this facility at Lahore and Karachi airports which would be available there in next year.

It is to mention that Road to Makkah program has been initially started from the Islamabad airport and this initiative has revolutionized the immigration process for pilgrims, ensuring a hassle-free experience for those going to Makkah.

It streamlines the entire immigration process, ensuring that all necessary requirements fulfilled at the Islamabad Airport. Pilgrims bypass long immigration saving time for their spiritual experience and they can complete immigration requirements in their home country and enter Saudi Arabia smoothly.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan thanked Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister, Dr. Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood and his delegation over the visit. He also thanked the visiting minister over the hospitality which he witnessed during the performing of Umra.

He said that the current visit of Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister is of vital importance and both sides discussed matters of mutual interests and issues including the assassination of Saudi diplomat and Pakistanis languishing in Saudi jails for petty crimes.

He thanked the Saudi Minister for the commitment to look into the issue regarding the release those prisoners who have been in the jails for petty crimes.

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historical, longstanding and brotherly relations. The people of Pakistan have special devotion and love for Khadim Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain (custodian of the two holy mosques), he said.

The minister said that both countries have the diplomatic relations for last 75 years but the spiritual relationship spans over centuries. He said that the people of Pakistan have great respect and love for Saudi Arabia and around one million Pakistanis, having jobs there, are contributing for the prosperity of the country.

He renewed the commitment to deepen relationship between both countries and said that entire nation of Pakistan would eagerly wait for the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister, Dr. Nasir Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood thanked the Minister for the hospitality. He said that Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have a long history of relationship and the people of both countries see it with respect. He prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan and said that relations between both countries would strengthen in coming days.