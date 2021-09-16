Road accidents decline in Islamabad

Islamabad Sep 16 (APP):The E-ticket system introduced in Islamabad last April, under Safe City Project, has resulted in decline in road accidents by forcing the drivers to follow traffic rules.

“The new system has ensured a safe road environment and maintained traffic discipline, besides reduction in road accidents and violation of traffic rules,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman informed media on Thursday.

To date, more than 20,000 e-tickets have been issued to motorists on various traffic violations, captured through Safe City Project cameras in Islamabad, during the last five months.

Of the total tickets, 11,358 were issued on violation of speed limits and 8,990 for not following designated road lanes, he said.

Qazi Jamil said all the tickets were dispatched at the postal addresses of vehicle owners, provided to the Excise and Taxation Office at the time of registration of their vehicles.

In case of non-payment of fine amount within 10 days, a copy of the ticket is placed in the master file of vehicles at the Excise and Taxation Office, and the vehicle could be impounded by police, he added.



The IGP Islamabad said that the vehicles could not be sold or transferred to any other person till the fine is paid through JS Bank, mobile accounts or Jazz cash.



He appreciated the performance of Director General Safe City for his efforts in introducing this effective system.