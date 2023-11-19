RMU marks 50 years with grand celebration in Dubai

RAWALPINDI, Nov 19 (APP):Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) marked its 50th anniversary with a splendid event held at the Pakistan Association Dubai, where distinguished personalities, eminent professionals, and esteemed alumni gathered to celebrate the institution’s illustrious journey.

The event was arranged by Chief Organiser and Chief Coordinator of Rawalians Arabia MENA Chapter, Dr. Syed Hasnain Ali Johar, along with Dr Amir Rizwan, Dr Gulfraz Khan, Dr Jamshed Khan, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr. Faraz, and their team.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), Prof. Dr Muhammad Umar (Sitara Imtiaz), was the chief guest of the event.

Pakistani Ambassador to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan Association Dubai President Dr Faisal Ikram, Doctors Wing President Dr Zafar Akhund, President Raja Amjad (Chinnar Wing), UAE Journalist Forum President Tahir, Raja Asad, SIBTE Arif, Mudassar, Hafiz A. Rauf, Ashfaq Ahmed, Khalid Mahmood, Sadia Abbasi, Former Vice Chancellor (VC) of Punjab University Professor Zafar Moin, President Rawalian Arabia Qatar Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Shafqat, Professors of Universities, Pakistani Consulate Dubai Welfare Attaché and welfare officer, doctors, health care providers, and healthcare professionals also participated in the event.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), Prof. Dr Muhammad Umar (Satara Imtiaz), said, “Rawalpindi Medical University (HEC) is among the top ten universities in Pakistan according to the recent ranking of the Higher Education Commission.”

“It is a great honor to be included. Rawlins Medical University strives to provide quality medical education in which faculty members, doctors, and professors play a key role. I would like to pay tribute to MENA Chapter Dr Syed Hasnain Ali Johar and his entire team of leading medical healthcare organizations and healthcare professionals in the UAE and internationally”.

Other speakers included Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Prof. Syed Hasnain Ali Johar, Chief Organizer, Dr Amir Rizwan, Prof. Dr Zafar, former Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University, Director Care Cloud Ali Shaukat, Syed Fakhr Al-Hussain Shah, Zaeem, and others who also spoke on the occasion.

Speakers lauded the relentless efforts of RMU’s esteemed faculty, recognizing their dedication to laying the foundation for a distinguished institute of medical excellence. They proudly highlighted the manifold accomplishments of RMU’s alumni, underscoring these achievements as a testament to the institution’s unwavering commitment and vision towards delivering exceptional healthcare education.

Expressing admiration for RMU’s progress and acknowledging the steadfast support of Rawalpindi’s alumni across the globe, the speakers expressed optimistic aspirations for RMU to ascend as the epitome of excellence in the global academic landscape.

As a mark of recognition and gratitude, the event bestowed the title of Golden Sponsors upon Care Cloud and Medi Family Polyclinic, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to RMU’s success and advancement.