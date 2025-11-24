RJNM roundtable concludes in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Rights & Justice Network for Minorities (RJNM) convened a roundtable meeting today in Islamabad, bringing together 26 Network members from 11 selected districts of Punjab to advance collaborative efforts for the protection and promotion of minority rights in Pakistan.

The meeting served as a platform to discuss key challenges, and identify opportunities for improving the socio-economic and protection of the rights of religious minorities.

Members shared district-level insights on district level issues of minorities. Participants collectively underscored the need for stronger local coordination, improved engagement with district authorities, and enhanced documentation of rights violations to generate evidence based appropriate policy discourse.

They highlighted the importance of consistent advocacy, capacity building, and active community engagement to address systemic barriers faced by minority groups.

The meeting was chaired by Ihsan Ghani, Former IGP and national coordinator NACTA who emphasized the need for well-researched data on the issues being addressed. He stressed that sustained consistency and proactive engagement with local institutions are essential for effective advocacy.

Shafique Chaudhry, Executive Director of the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR), appreciated the efforts of the Rights & Justice Network for Minorities and assured members that PCHR will continue to support RJNM and raise its concerns at the policy level.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation that meaningful progress requires ongoing collaboration between civil society, government institutions, and local communities. Participants agreed that the Network will strengthen play a crucial role in addressing the minorities issues.