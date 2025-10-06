Riphah brings global experts together at twin conferences

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP):Riphah International University organised 5th International Conference on Rehabilitation Sciences (ICRS) and the 2nd International Conference on Allied Health Sciences (ICAHS) were held from 3rd to 5th October 2025.

The central theme of the conferences was “Community-oriented outcome based Research and Practice.”

Prior to the conferences, 55 workshops were conducted. Among them, 27 workshops were led by international speakers, providing training to over 500 participants.

Additionally, 30 workshops were organized at the national level, attended by 750 participants, along with four professional certificate courses that benefited 120 participants, said a press release on Monday.

The conferences drew a participation of more than 3,000 delegates from national and international institutions, including 20 online participants.

In total, 205 research dialogues, 96 oral lectures, and 108 presentations were delivered.

Furthermore, 40 renowned international keynote speakers representing more than 17 countries—including the USA, UK, Australia, Switzerland, Ireland, Malaysia, Italy, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Japan, Oman, Egypt, Russia, and Nigeria—contributed to the event.

From Pakistan, 135 distinguished national keynote speakers representing leading academic, research, and healthcare institutions also participated.

As a result, the conferences paved the way for over 100 industrial and academic collaborations.