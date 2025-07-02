Ride-hailing service Yango says 25 safety features in-place for safe, reliable ride

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, July 2 (APP): Emphasising passengers’ safety as a priority, the ride-hailing service Yango says, it has implemented a set of 25 safety features to ensure a safe, reliable, and transparent journey experience to its customers.

The measures include a real-time trip monitoring for enhanced security, an SOS button and trip-sharing features to ensure users feel safe throughout their journey.

Also, a free and comprehensive ride insurance that covers an array of incidents of unforeseen circumstances is available for passengers.

In a statement, Yango expressed commitment to providing a “safe, reliable, and transparent” service while adhering strictly to the country’s laws and regulations.

“Our focus is and will always be on ensuring the best and safest ride-hailing experience for all our users,” it said.

In response to relevant issues highlighted in some media reports, Yango said the company takes public complaints very seriously and adheres to its strict protocols and safety guidelines.

The statement added that Yango strongly condemned any unlawful behavior that compromises passenger safety, saying that as of today, 99.9 percent of its trips are complaint-free, reflecting the overall safety and reliability of the service.

“We urge anyone with genuine concerns or incidents to report them directly to us via our official support lines or to the relevant authorities so that appropriate legal action can be taken,” it said.

The statement mentioned that Yango remains fully committed to cooperating with authorities and providing all necessary support whenever required.

“We also encourage passengers to utilize the in-app Support Center to report any issues before, during, or after their ride.