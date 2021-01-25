ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Syed Aminul Haq on Monday said that revolutionary decisions would be taken for the establishment of IT industries in Islamabad’s Industrial Area.

The minister was chairing a high level meeting which was attended by the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He said existing industries can start IT services without additional charges.

The minister said any industrial location can be integrated into IT company / park adding that IT exports have reached to 958 million dollars in 6 months.

CDA officials told the meeting that special privileges have been granted to I-9 and I-10 Industrial Area.

Significant concessions will be given in construction of parking plaza, industrial rent and other facilities, CDA officials added.