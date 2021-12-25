Respect of law stressed during sermon at Presidency mosque

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): While highlighting the importance of respect for law and fulfilling of promises in an Islamic society, Islamic scholar Dr Abdul Kareem said Islam had stressed keeping pledges in individuals and collective affairs in life.

He was speaking on the subject of “respect of law in an Islamic society” during his Friday sermon telecast live from the mosque of the President House.



President Dr Arif Alvi and staff of the President House offered prayers at the President House mosque.



Dr Abdul Kareem said one of the qualities of a believer was that he was honest and fulfilled his promises.



He said the Hudaibiya agreement was a prime example of keeping promises.



He said it was obligatory for a citizen to respect the law of his country, adding violating the law was in reality violation of the teachings of Islam and it caused problems for the people.

On this occasion, prayers were offered for the progress, security and prosperity of the country.