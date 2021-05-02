Respect for institutions vital as systems cannot exist without institutions: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that respect for institutions was important as systems could not exist without them and countries needed institutions.

He said this in a tweet in response to PML- N Miftah Ismail demand that the NA-249 election record should be kept under the supervision of the army.

مفتاح اسماعیل کہ رہے ہیں ریکارڈ فوج کی نگرانی میں رکھا جائے،زرداری صاحب نے نون لیگ کو فوج یاد کرا دی ہے:)اسی لئے کہتے ہیں سوچ کر بولو اور بولنے سے پہلے سو بار تولو، اداروں کا احترام ضروری اس لئے بھی ہے کہ اداروں کے بغیر نظام قائم نہیں رہا کرتے اور ملکوں کو اداروں کی ضرورت ہوتی ہے pic.twitter.com/Nwtz1OPSjT — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 2, 2021

The minister said that Asif Zardari has reminded the PML-N the importance of the army.

He said that one should speak thoughtfully and weigh a hundred times before speaking.