Respect for institutions vital as systems cannot exist without institutions: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that respect for institutions was important as systems could not exist without them and countries needed institutions.

He said this in a tweet in response to PML- N Miftah Ismail demand that the NA-249 election record should be kept under the supervision of the army.

The minister said that Asif Zardari has reminded the PML-N the importance of the army.
He said that one should speak thoughtfully and weigh a hundred times before speaking.

