Resources of Kashmir being sold to outsiders: Altaf Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Alleging that the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir were selling the resources of this erstwhile State, the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has said that those ruling the territory are in fact, ‘tenants’ and they have to go back.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Launching a scathing attack on the administration of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari said the resources of J&K are being plundered and sold out by the people at the helm of affairs in the territory.

“The way they have sold out J&K power projects, minerals and other resources are the worst kind of examples. They are doing everything at their ‘whims and fancies,” he added. Alleging that all the people of Kashmir have been terminated as they have been sidelined in the administration, Bukhari asked whether people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will rule Jammu and Kashmir.

“You only see 22 people being terminated in Kashmir. But, I think all the people of J&K have been terminated. Where are they in the administration? There were scores of Kashmiri officers in police and civil administration.

Where are the Muslim officers today? Who says 22 people have been terminated? I’m saying that 82 lakh people of Kashmir have been terminated.



People from UP and Bihar will not govern us. No one from UP can come and educate us about governance, we know what is happening in UP,” Bukhari told media-persons after addressing party workers here.