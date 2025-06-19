Resolution of Kashmir issue to bring peace, stability in SA: FO

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Pakistan firmly believed that peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, in line with the UN Security Council resolutions, offered the best route to bring about peace and stability in South Asia, Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Thursday.

While responding to questions of mediamen during the weekly briefing, he said, “On Kashmir, our long-standing and historical position remains unchanged. It is the Kashmir issue which remains at the heart of the problems which bedevil peace and security in South Asia.”

To a question, he said, “We have decades old, long-standing, multi-dimensional, and comprehensive relations with the United States, which remain robust, very dense and rich.

“Interaction with the US has continued unabated, and we welcome and acknowledge the positive role played by the United States, particularly President Donald Trump, in diffusing the escalation which occurred because of the Indian aggression against Pakistan,” he noted.

To a question, he said, “We note that the international community is becoming more aware of India’s role in perpetrating global terrorism.”

“Pakistan has been the primary victim of it. And we have continued to draw attention of the international community to what India has been doing in fanning terrorism across the globe,” he continued.

He said, “Iran is a very close friend, partner and a neighbor of Pakistan, and we have very long-standing historical, cultural, political and economic ties with Iran.”

“Evacuation of Pakistanis from Iran is underway,” he said adding, “Our Embassy in Tehran and our Consulates in Zahidan and Mashhad have been active round the clock, extending all possible facilitation and support to our nationals in Iran.”

The Spokesperson said, “I also must acknowledge our gratitude to the Iranian authorities for their sensitivity and all possible facilitation and help extended in this regard.”

“So far, nearly 3000 Pakistani nationals have already been evacuated. They have moved to Pakistan via multiple routes. Routes include; via Gabd, via Taftan, via Ashgabat to Pakistan; via Baku to Pakistan and via Baghdad to Pakistan,” he added.

He said, “Evacuation process has been moving smoothly, and our authorities are extending all possible assistance and cooperation in this regard.”