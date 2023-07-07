Resolution of journalists’ problems topmost priority of present government: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the government fully believed in freedom of the press and addressing the problems of journalists was the topmost priority of the government.

This she said during a meeting with a delegation of journalists led by Abbottabad Press Club President Raja Haroon and Secretary General Raja Munir.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi was also present during the meeting.

The Ministry of Information, she said would continue to play its key role to equip the press clubs across the country with modern requirements.

Abbottabad Press Club, she added, was one of the most important and responsible press clubs in the country.

The minister issued directives to immediately set up a computer lab and studio at the Abbottabad Press Club.

She assured that Abbottabad Press Club would also be provided with a grant already announced.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the announcement of the establishment of a computer lab, studio, and grant for the Abbottabad Press Club.

Abbottabad’s journalistic community was doing its professional work despite limited resources, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said.

The delegation apprised Marriyum Aurangzeb about the difficulties faced by the media persons in Abbottabad.

The delegation expressed their gratitude to Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi for their support.