Rescue 1122 trains judiciary staff in emergency response

MALAKAND, Sep 02 (APP):Rescue 1122 Malakand has launched a specialised training programme for judges, officers and officials of the district judiciary to enhance their preparedness for emergencies.

The training was arranged by the Rescue 1122 Training Wing under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Nasir Khan, in line with the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 KP Shah Fahad and Director Operations North Region Arshad Iqbal.

The participants received practical instruction in first aid, CPR, firefighting, use of fire extinguishers, emergency response procedures and safe shifting of injured persons.

Practical demonstrations and exercises were also conducted to familiarise participants with appropriate action during critical situations.

District and Sessions Judge Malakand Iftikhar Elahi attended the session and appreciated Rescue 1122 for imparting hands-on emergency response training.

Rescue 1122 officials said such programmes were being regularly organised for government, educational and private institutions to promote a culture of safety and improve institutional capacity to respond swiftly to emergencies.