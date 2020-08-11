Reports on four government bills laid in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed presentation of reports on four government bills by their relevant committees.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved a motion for consideration of government business on the Private Member’s Day which was approved by the House.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Narcotics Control, a member of the Committee Mohsin Dawar presented report on the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Chairman Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue presented report of the Committee on the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

On behalf o Chairman Standing Committee on Interior, a member of the Committee Agha Rafi Ullah presented reports of the Committee. on the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2002 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020