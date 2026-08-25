Repeated military reviews raise questions over India’s future designs in IIOJK: Analysts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):The Indian Army’s unusually frequent reviews of operational preparedness by senior commanders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have raised questions about New Delhi’s future designs in the occupied territory, particularly amid its repeated claims of restoring normalcy in the region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian Army’s White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen PK Mishra visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector and reviewed the “evolving security dynamics” and operational preparedness.

He was accompanied by GOC Ace of Spades Division Maj Gen Manoj Raran. The Army said the commander interacted with troops and stressed maintaining high operational readiness and enhancing capabilities to meet emerging challenges.