Repeated actions by KP leadership harmful to national unity: Khawaja Asif

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that repeated actions by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) leadership are harming national unity and inter-provincial harmony.

Responding to a letter written by the KP Chief Minister, the minister wrote on social media platform X that the PTI workers, with the patronage of their leadership, were using extremely abusive language on social media.

“All these actions are damaging constitutional offices and inter-provincial respect,” he said, urging collective condemnation of such conduct. “Let us all come together to condemn this and put an end to it,” the Defence Minister said.