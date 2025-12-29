Monday, December 29, 2025
HomeNationalRepeated actions by KP leadership harmful to national unity: Khawaja Asif
National

Repeated actions by KP leadership harmful to national unity: Khawaja Asif

9
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that repeated actions by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) leadership are harming national unity and inter-provincial harmony.
Responding to a letter written by the KP Chief Minister, the minister wrote on social media platform X that the PTI workers, with the patronage of their leadership, were using extremely abusive language on social media.
“All these actions are damaging constitutional offices and inter-provincial respect,” he said, urging collective condemnation of such conduct.  “Let us all come together to condemn this and put an end to it,” the Defence Minister said.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan