Repatriation of undocumented Afghans continues

PESHAWAR, Dec 28 (APP):The repatriation of illegally residing Afghanis in Pakistan continued through borders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as according to the provincial Home and Tribal Affairs Department, 537 Afghan nationals returned to their country through Torkham Border the other day.

So far, it said a total of 271503 illegal Afghans have been repatriated to their country. Through Torkham Border a total of 267111 undocumented Afghans have repatriated to Afghanistan. It said that through other borders including Kharlachi and Angoor Adda, repatriation of Afghans was also continued.

The Home and Tribal Department said so far through the Angoor Adda border a total of 3693 undocumented Afghans have been repatriated while through Kharlachi Border, a total of 698 Afghans have returned to their country.

Through the three borders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it said, a total of 271503 illegal Afghan refugees have been repatriated to their country so far.