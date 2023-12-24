Renowned Urdu poet Qateel Shifai remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Renowned Urdu poet Qateel Shifai was remembered on the occasion of his 124th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Born on December 24, 1919, in Haripur, his real name was Muhammad Aurangzeb and he adopted Qateel Shifai as his pen name in 1938. “Qateel” was his surname and “Shifai” was in honour of his Ustaad Hakim Mohammed ‘Shifa’ whom he considered his mentor.

After the death of his father in 1935, he moved to Rawalpindi to support his family.

In 1946, he came to Lahore and joined the monthly ‘Adab-e-Latif’, as assistant editor.

His first ghazal was published in the Lahore weekly ‘Star’, edited by Qamar Jalalabadi. In January 1947, Qateel was asked to pen the songs for a film by a Lahore-based film producer. The first film for which he penned the lyrics was “Teri Yaad”.

He established a certain standard for ghazals in films and gave them a certain respectability. He penned songs for 201 Pakistani and Indian films.

He won numerous awards as a lyricist. Many of his poetic collections were published, one amongst them being “Mutriba” which got him the highest literary award in Pakistan.

By using simple words Qateel brought Urdu poetry closer to the masses.

Qateel Shifai died on July 11, 2001.