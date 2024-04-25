Renowned TV, stage actress, playwright, activist Madeeha Gohar remembered

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):Renowned television and stage actress, playwright,director of social theater, and women’s rights activist Madeeha Gohar was remembered on the occasion of her death anniversary on Thursday.

Born on Sept 21, 1956, in Karachi, she was known for the art of dialogue delivery and changing facial expression in a beautiful style according to her character. Madeeha Gohar completed her MA in English literature from the Government College University, Lahore, and then studied master’s degree in Theatre Sciences from the University of London. She started her acting career in 1973 from PTV, and showcased her abilities in more than 100 Urdu and Punjabi dramas.

After the formation of Dramatic Club in 1983, many successful dramas were presented from the platform of Ajoka Theatre, including “Bulha”, “Dara”, “Koun Hai Yeh Gustakh”, “Toba Tek Singh”, “Hotel Mohenjodaro” and “Lo Phir Basant Aayee”.

The famous artiste also showed her talent as a director and gave a powerful message for social change, tolerance, and humanism besides addressing gender disparity in her dramas. Madeeha Gohar was honoured with numerous awards, including the Fatima Jinnah Award for her artistic services.

Madeeha Gohar fought against cancer in the last three years of her life and passed away on April 25, 2018, at the age of 62 in Lahore.