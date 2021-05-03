Renowned Qari Abdul Ghaffar Naqshbandi laid to rest

MULTAN, May 03 (APP):Acclaimed Qari Abdul Ghaffar, who died on Sunday night, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard on Monday. He was over 70.

Funeral prayer of deceased was offered today afternoon at Shah Rukn-i-Alam led by Central Ameer Jamaat-i-Ihle Sunnat, Moulana Mazhar Saeed Kazmi.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral.

Among others senior politician Javid Hashmi, MPA Javid Akhtar Ansari, former federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Arshsd Saeed Kazmi, Pir Abu Alhassan Gilani, Allama Ramzan Shah Faizi, Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi attended the funeral.

Qari Naqqasbabi was suffering from liver ailment since long and was bed ridden.

He had the honour of calling for prayers in London when it was allowed first time on loud speaker.

He was also known for Qaseeda Burda Sharif across the world.

Radio Pakistan Multan broadcast Azaan–i Maghrib in his voice.