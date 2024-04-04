Renowned playwright Mirza Adeeb remembered

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP): The birth anniversary of renowned playwright and short story writer Mirza Adeeb was observed on Thursday.

Born on April 4, 1914, his birth name was Dilawer Hussain Ali, but he came to be known in the literary world as Mirza Adeeb.

Mirza Adeeb wrote plays and short stories in Urdu and Punjabi language which won him six prizes and awards from the Pakistan Writers’ Guild.

He was given the Presidential Award for playwright in 1969, the Pride of Performance Award for literature in 1981 and his play, Pas-e Pardah won him the Adamji Adabi Eward.

Mirza Adeeb died on July 31,1999 in Lahore.