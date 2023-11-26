Renowned film artist Habib remembered

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The birth anniversary of renowned film actor, producer and director Habib-ur-Rehman commonly known as Habib was observed on Sunday.

Born on November 26, 1931, in Patiala he showcased his talent in more than 600 Punjabi and Urdu films.

He made his debut in the film Lakhat-e-Jigar (1956) and got an important role in the film Aadmi (1958), breaking through obscurity and becoming well-known as a film actor.

Soon he performed roles in Urdu hit films such as Ayyaz (1960), Zehr-e-Ishq (1958), Surayya (1961), Saperan (1961), Aulad (1962), Mehtab, Maa Ke Aansoo, Khandan, Aashiyana (1964), Fashion, Dil Ke Tukray, Basheera (1972), Eid Mubarak (1965), Dil Aur Duniya, Haar Geya Insaan and Waqt.

Among his Punjabi films, Mouj Mela (1963) was a super-hit musical Golden Jubilee film.

He took the role of a side hero in the Platinum Jubilee film, Jeedar (1965), but he could not repeat this success until 1967.

Dil Da Jani (1967), Yaar Maar, Babul Da Wehra (1968), Chann Makhna (1968), Do Mutiyaran (1968), Chann Veer (1969), Mukhra Chann Warga, Gentelman (1969), Waryam, Att Khuda Da Vair (1970), Chann Puttar (1970), Taxi Driver (1970), Rangu Jatt (1970), Duniya Paise Di (1971), Sajjan Be-Parwah, Ik Doli Do Kahar, Basheera (1972), Do Pattar Annaran Dey (1972), Zaildar (1972), Khushiya and “Malanga (1986)” were his Punjabi films.

He died on February 25, 2016, after a prolonged illness as he was suffering from sugar and blood pressure.

He won Presidential Pride of Performance award and Nigar Award for his outstanding performances.