Renowned Egyptian Qari Mehmood Anwar Al-Shahat calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Sept 29 (APP): Renowned Egyptian Qari Mehmood Anwar Al-Shahat called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and Communication Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Qari Mehmood Anwar Al-Shahat expressed his sympathies and condolences over the flood losses in Pakistan.

Qari Mehmood Anwar Al-Shahat, who is on his second visit to Pakistan after 2006, will be visiting various cities of the country.