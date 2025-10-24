Renowned Educationist Dr Muhammad Afzal Babar Laid to Rest

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Eminent educationist and senior member of the Executive Council of the Nazriya Pakistan Council Trust, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Babar, passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. He was laid to rest at the CDA Graveyard, Bhara Kahu, amid a large gathering of mourners, said in a Press Release issued by Nazria Pakistan Council here on Thursday.

The funeral was attended by Chairman Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) Mian Muhammad Javed, Executive Secretary Gohar Zahid Malik, Senior Vice Chairman Senator Faisal Zahid Malik, Ambassador Salahuddin Chaudhry, Dr. Muhammad Saleem of Taleem Network Pakistan, office-bearers of the Private Schools Network, teachers, students, and distinguished figures from the education sector and civil society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Muhammad Javed and Gohar Zahid Malik expressed deep grief over the demise of Dr. Afzal Babar, terming it a great loss for the education fraternity and for “Taleem Network Pakistan.” They paid rich tributes to his lifelong services for the promotion of education and his role in uniting private educational institutions across the country.

Prayers were offered for the departed soul, and participants lauded Dr. Babar’s contributions to educational reform, describing him as a visionary leader and a true advocate for quality learning in Pakistan.