Removing hideouts of terrorists from Afghan soil imperative for lasting peace: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that Afghan regime should take serious measures

for removing hideouts of terrorist groups from its soil. Removing hideouts of terrorists from Afghan soil is imperative for lasting peace in the region, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We had made requests with Afghan authorities to stop harboring terrorists spreading terrorism in Pakistan, he said. Pakistan’s wants permanent solution of this serious issue, he said adding that the government needs authentic guarantee from Afghan regime for eliminating terrorism. He said that Afghanistan must acknowledge unprecedented support and hospitality of Pakistan for millions of refugees. Pakistan armed forces jawans and police are sacrificing their lives in fighting war on terror.

In reply to a question, he said that there is a need to take decisive action so that hideouts of terrorists groups could be eliminated from Afghan soil