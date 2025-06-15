Remittances vital for economy, forex reserves: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said remittances from overseas Pakistanis have played a crucial role in significantly strengthening the national economy and foreign exchange reserves.

In a message on the occasion of International Day of Family Remittances, he said, “Today, Pakistan joins the international community in observing the International Day of Family Remittances, a day dedicated to honouring the vital contributions of migrant workers who, through their hard-earned remittances, uplift millions of families and drive development in their home countries.”

“Remittances from our overseas Pakistanis have always been a cornerstone of our national economy. With over 9 million Pakistanis living abroad, mainly in the Gulf, Europe, North America, and elsewhere. Our diaspora remains deeply connected to their roots. Their financial contributions are not only an expression of love and responsibility towards their families, but also a powerful pillar supporting Pakistan’s economic resilience,” he added.

The prime minister said, “On this occasion, we pay heartfelt tribute to our global Pakistani community. Their remittances reflect an enduring bond with their homeland; a bond of trust, commitment, and generational responsibility.

“The Government of Pakistan continues to work tirelessly to attract foreign direct investment and expand our export base to ensure long-term economic stability. In this journey, remittances have played a crucial role, significantly strengthening our foreign exchange reserves,” he continued.

He said, “In the current fiscal year, our overseas compatriots have remitted a record $34.9

billion, marking a 28.8 percent increase over the previous year, while May 2025 noted $3.7 billion, a 13.7 percent increase over last year in May. These historic figures are a testament not only to the hard work and loyalty of our diaspora but also to their growing confidence in the government’s economic policies.”

“This trust reinforces our resolve to redouble efforts for the revival and growth of our economy,” he said adding, “Let us renew our collective pledge to work hand in hand with our diaspora, development partners, and all stakeholders to overcome our economic challenges and usher in a new era of investment, prosperity, and national progress.”