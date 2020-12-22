ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan’s economy was making a “remarkable turnaround’ with November showing a current account surplus of $447 million.

“MashaAllah, despite COVID-19, great news on economy – remarkable turnaround,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Imran Khan said for the fiscal year so far, the surplus was $1.6 billion as opposed to a deficit of $1.7 billion during the same period last year.

He said the State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves had risen to about $13 billion, which was the highest in three years.

