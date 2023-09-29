Religious scholars urge nation to follow teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Religious scholars Friday urged the nation to follow the teaching of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to follow in the footsteps of the greatest man of this universe to attain success in every sphere of life.

“We can regain our lost status in the comity of nations by following teachings of Holy Prophet and get rid of all problems and difficulties”, Religious Scholar Dr Hafiz Ikram talking to Radio Pakistan said.

“The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave such an exemplary socio-economic system through which we can change our lives,” he highlighted.

“The negative trends of cruelty, excesses, injustice, and lawlessness can be eliminated from society through following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he added.

Dr Hafiz Ikram said, “We can regain our lost status in the comity of nations by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet and get rid of all problems and difficulties.”

Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz said, “It is a very important occasion in the lives of Muslim Ummah when they are celebrating the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) with great religious zeal and fervor today.”

“This day again reminds us to follow the footsteps of the great man of this universe to attain success in every sphere of life,” he mentioned.

“The teachings of prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) are a beacon of light for the entire Muslim world,” he said.

“Similarly, the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) provides us guidance and a message of honesty, justice, and truthfulness to achieve success in life.”

“Today, we, as a nation, need to follow the golden principles advocated by our religion and Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he said.

“Muslims as a whole are facing many crises all over the world and only Islamic teachings can steer the Muslims out of prevailing challenges,” Dr Qibla Ayaz added.

Replying to a question, he said, “Islamophobia is an emerging trend in the West that needs to be countered in an effective manner.”

“The issue needs to be highlighted at the highest forums worldwide, especially from organizations of Islamic countries, Dr Qibla Ayaz said.

“Influential Muslim scholars across the world should highlight this issue on all forums,” he added.